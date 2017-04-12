Perth Amboy police seek public's help finding 'person of interest'

Home
PERTH AMBOY— Police are asking for information on the whereabouts of a man being sought in connection with an ongoing investigation, the department said Tuesday.

Julio Betances, 51, was last seen driving a black 2007 Pontiac Torrent SUV with New Jersey license plates A85HLR.

Julio Betances (Perth Amboy police)  

If seen, police caution the public not to approach him but to call the department at 732-442-4400 or Det. Sgt. Mabner Terron at 732-324-3825.  

Paul Milo may be reached at pmilo@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter@PaulMilo2. Find NJ.comon Facebook.  

 

