Perth Amboy police seek public's help finding 'person of interest'



PERTH AMBOY— Police are asking for information on the whereabouts of a man being sought in connection with an ongoing investigation, the department said Tuesday.

Julio Betances, 51, was last seen driving a black 2007 Pontiac Torrent SUV with New Jersey license plates A85HLR.

If seen, police caution the public not to approach him but to call the department at 732-442-4400 or Det. Sgt. Mabner Terron at 732-324-3825.

Published at Wed, 12 Apr 2017 02:55:36 +0000