Petco store opening in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR – The popular pet supply company Petco is coming to East Windsor.

The township announced the news in a statement Wednesday, saying that the chain has signed a lease for a 15,643 square-foot store in the Windsor Center on 440 Route 130 South.

The company is expected to move into their newest location in June.

“Our township has become an increasingly attractive locale for national retailers due to many factors including our superior location, the vibrant local economy and our proactive efforts to support and encourage business. Petco is yet another world-class retailer that will enhance shopping and service options for local residents,” East Windsor Township Mayor Janice Mironov said in the statement.

Petco will join several other stores in the center including Aldi, Ross Dress for Less, Staples and Smashburger, according to the statement.

