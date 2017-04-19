Phil Simms has a new job. Is he staying at CBS?



Phil Simms has a new gig.

And believe it or not, he’ll actually be staying put at CBS.

The network announced Wednesday on Twitter that the ex-Giants quarterback will be moving from the broadcast booth and into the studio, joining “The NFL Today,” CBS’ pregame show, as an analyst. Simms, who will be joining good friend Boomer Esiason on the show, will replace Tony Gonzalez, who recently stepped down as one of the show’s analysts.

Gonzalez cited the weekly travel to New York from his California home as a big factor in his decision to leave the show. Simms, who resides in Franklin Lakes, will have no such travel issues.

“The NFL Today” is a strong landing spot for Simms, who was somewhat unceremoniously jettisoned from the CBS broadcast A-team earlier in April when the network signed ex-Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo to be its lead analyst alongside play-by-play man Jim Nantz.

“We are in the process of discussing with Phil what his role will be going forward, but I’m hoping that Phil can remain part of the CBS team,” CBS Sports head Sean McManus said on a conference call announcing Romo’s hire. “I hope we can come up with something that works for Phil, and makes sense for us.”

It appears they have done just that.

