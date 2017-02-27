Philips expands lamp recall for fire, injury hazards



Philips is expanding its recall of metal halide lamps, saying they can shatter and pose fire and possible injury hazards.

About 256,000 additional lamps are being recalled, the company announced. There were roughly 87,000 units in the initial recall in May 2016.

The lamps, with model CDM330, were designed as energy efficient replacements for traditional 400W quartz metal halide lamps. They were sold in both clear and coated versions.

The full list of the date codes involved in the recall can be found here.

The company has received 12 reports of lamps shattering including one involving a fire. There were no reported injuries, Philips said.

Consumers are being told to stop using the lamps and contact Philips for a replacement.

Published at Wed, 01 Mar 2017 19:21:08 +0000