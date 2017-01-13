Pierre McGuire on biggest problem facing Devils



NBC hockey analyst Pierre McGuire has seen flashes from the Devils on both sides of the puck, but neither have been able to sustain that success.

Just past the halfway point of the season, McGuire sees consistency as the Devils biggest issue, and it’s put them in the current position near the bottom of the standings, seven points out of a playoff spot entering Saturday’s games.

“When one side’s kicking in, the other side’s not,” McGuire told NJ Advance Media. “There’s little consistencies that they have to pay attention to, and that’s the biggest thing, just that lack of consistency, and that’s a problem.”

For a long stretch in November and December, it was the defense that burned the Devils, where they allowed four or more goals in 15 of 21 games.

The Devils have allowed four goals in a game just once since the calendar turned to January, but that’s when the offense went cold.

After back-to-back three-goal outings to open the new month, the Devils put up seven total goals over their next five games, winning just one. The games were close, but the Devils can’t consistently find themselves on the winning side.

“They’re losing a lot of tight games,” McGuire said. “Everybody’s seeing that, especially the back to back with Edmonton. So they’re close in a lot, but they’ve got to start to capitalize a little more in terms of scoring.”

While the Devils have faced their share of problems throughout the season, McGuire does see the promise of what the organization trying to build.

But winning takes time, and the Devils need to benefit down the road from the what they’re going through now.

“You learn. You learn from losing, and they’re going to learn a lot from all these different experiences, especially going on the road,” McGuire said. “I know the fans want more quickly. I do. I just doesn’t happen that way, not in this league.”

