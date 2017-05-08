Playground destroyed in 'suspicious' fire, N.J. cops say



LINDEN — A city playground was destroyed Sunday evening in a fire police say has been deemed suspicious.

Police and firefighters responded around 4:30 p.m. to a report of a fire at Wales Park on West Curtis Street, according to a statement from Linden police, who said officers discovered a large fire and black smoke in the park’s playground area.

Police said firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within minutes, but the entire playground was completely destroyed. Officials estimated the cost of the damage to more than $80,000.

Authorities said the fire is still under investigation, and have asked anyone with information to contact Detective Phil Murphy at 908-474-8520.

