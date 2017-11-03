Police charge Lumberton man in PNC bank hold up



LUMBERTON — Police have arrested a 20-year-old township resident in connection with a local bank robbery earlier this week, according to officials.

Nicholas Cavaliero was arrested Saturday at his Lumberton residence without incident at 5:45 p.m., police said in a release.

Police have accused Cavaliero of robbing the PNC Bank on Eayerstown Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Cavaliero was charged with robbery and taken to Burlington County Correctional Facility in Mt. Holly, according to the release.

Craig McCarthy may be reached at CMcCarthy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @createcraig and on Facebook here. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 12 Mar 2017 02:48:38 +0000