Police in Point Plsnt. Beach searching for man who allegedly exposed himself

Police in Point Pleasant Beach searching for man who allegedly exposed himself



POINT PLEASANT BEACH — Police are searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a 15-year-old girl Tuesday afternoon.

The girl was at Barton and Cedar avenues shortly before 3 p.m. when the suspect walked past her and exposed himself before continuing south on Barton, police said.

The suspect is white, about 30 years old, standing between 5’8″ and 5’10” with a medium to muscular build and dark hair. He was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt with white insignia on the front and black shorts with a blue stripe down the side.

Police are investigating this incident as well as two other lewdness incidents that have occurred since February. Anyone with information is being asked to call Det. Joseph Hynes at 732-892-0060 or ask for the TIPS line to remain anonymous.

