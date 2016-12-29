Police officer's widow to sue Trenton over leaked info



TRENTON — The wife of a Trenton police officer who killed himself in September plans to sue the city and county, saying that the unauthorized release of internal information led to his death.

Rene Pistelli-Leopardi is seeking damages related to her husband Ed Leopardi’s death. Tort claim notices were sent earlier this month to Trenton and Mercer County officials alerting them of her plans to file a civil lawsuit in either state or federal court.

Leopardi took his own life Sept. 21 amid an internal affairs investigation involving officers having sex on duty in the department’s K9 training facility.

NJ Advance Media reported the existence of an investigation but did not name any officers. Other media outlets published Leopardi’s name and graphic allegations that were reportedly part of the investigation.

“Presently unknown agents, officers, or employees of the City of Trenton Police Department improperly released details of an ongoing internal affairs investigation of Ed Leopardi to the press,” the tort claim reads. “The release of this information was illegal and contrary to law and the Attorney General guidelines governing internal affairs investigations.”

The notice cited the Trentonian’s article, saying that it contained false information.

“Immediately upon learning of the articles’ publications, Mr. Leopardi committed suicide at his home,” it says.

Pistelli-Leopardi plans to seek unspecified damages for negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy, defamation and wrongful death.

Police Director Ernest Parrey, Jr., and city spokesman Michael Walker both said it is the city’s policy not to comment on pending litigation.

Leopardi was a committeeman in Franklin Township in Gloucester County at the time of his death and a legal challenge over filling his vacancy remains ongoing.

Cristina Rojas may be reached at crojas@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @CristinaRojasTT. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

