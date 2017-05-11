Police plead with armed man to surrender, end 30-hour Trenton standoff



TRENTON — Authorities are continuing to negotiate with a man who has barricaded himself in a Trenton house for more than 30 hours after a shootout with police left a bystander on the street dead.

“We are working with partners at the Trenton Police Department and other assets to hopefully bring this to a peaceful resolution,” Capt. Brian Polite said at an 11 a.m. press briefing on the standoff.

Tyleeb Reese, 35, has refused to surrender and remains inside a house on the 300 block of Centre Street where gunfire first erupted at 6:20 a.m. Wednesday as U.S. Marshals NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force attempted to serve a warrant.

Three sheriff’s officers were wounded and neighborhood resident Robert Powell Jr., 56, was shot and killed, authorities said. A senior law enforcement official says it appears Powell was shot by Reese.

“We are hoping to bring this matter to a resolution as quickly and as effectively as we can,” Trenton Mayor Eric Jackson said. “I can assure you that law enforcement have been working tirelessly and working with professionalism to resolve this matter.”

Throughout the morning Thursday, police used a bullhorn to plead for Reese to surrender as police tactical teams continue to swarm the neighborhood just a mile south of the Statehouse.

Police urged him to set down his weapons and come out of the building with his hands up.

Jackson urged residents to stay calm and give police the opportunity to do their jobs. Jackson also said that he’s been in contact with Reese’s mother.

“She’s in good spirits as best as she can at this time,” he said. “We want to urge our residents to do the same.”

Court records show that Reese has prior convictions for criminal sexual contact with a minor and failing to register as a sex offender. He has also previously been charged with resisting arrest.

The three sheriff’s officers suffered minor injuries from the gunfire and were treated and released from a hospital.

Whether the officers returned fire on Reese remains under investigation, authorities said.



For residents who have been displaced because of the standoff, shelter and other resources are available at the senior center at 870 S. Broad St. They can call the center at 609-989-3837.

