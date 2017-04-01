Poll results: Men's lacrosse rise to No. 1 was top Rutgers story of March



PISCATAWAY — At its peak, Rutgers men’s lacrosse was No. 1 in the nation — and No. 1 on its campus.

In a NJ.com poll published Monday, Rutgers fans voted the men’s lacrosse team’s rise to the top of the national rankings as the top story of a successful March for the athletic department.

With seven options to chose from, it turned out to be a two-horse race between men’s lacrosse and the wrestling program’s postseason, which included Anthony Ashnault repeating as a Big Ten champion and Ashnault and Ken Theobold earning All-American honors.

After 61 years without having multiple simultaneous wrestling All-Americans, Rutgers has had two in each of the last two years. Two other wrestlers finished one win away apiece from joining the podium.

Men’s lacrosse — which started 8-0 for the first time since 1955 and became the first Rutgers’ team in any sport to be ranked No. 1 since men’s soccer in 1995 — collected 43.56 percent of the vote, while wrestling received 29.59 percent.

Third through seventh, respectively, in the poll finished like this:

Men’s lacrosse hasn’t handled prosperity well, however.

Since climbing to No. 1 in the USILA/Nike Coaches poll, the team has lost to Delaware and Johns Hopkins. The first of those back-to-back losses dropped Rutgers to No. 10 and the second likely will force a further tumble when the new poll is released Monday.

Because of the way that the NCAA Tournament works in men’s lacrosse — an 18-team field with only eight at-large berths — Rutgers is no lock to make the field for the first time since 2003 unless it recaptures the form it held during its season-opening hot streak.

One year ago, Rutgers finished second in the Big Ten in the regular season and was the runner-up in the Big Ten Tournament but still got snubbed. The six-team conference is stacked top to bottom with postseason contenders this season.

Rutgers is at Michigan next Saturday before hosting Maryland on April 16 in its first home game since a March 15 rivalry win over Princeton.

