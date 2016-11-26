POLL: Which goalie should start for Devils Saturday vs. Capitals?



NEWARK — Coach John Hynes remained uncommitted after Friday’s practice on a starting goalie for Saturday when the Devils host the Washington Capitals.

The Devils could ride the hot hand of backup Keith Kinkaid, who made 43 saves in a 2-1 shootout win over the Capitals on Thursday, or they could go back to Cory Schneider, in hopes of helping him get back to his usual form.

Kinkaid hasn’t played in back to back games all season, but Hynes is certainly weighing the possibility.

“Keith got a lot of work (Thursday). He got a lot of shots, he came up big, he hasn’t played a lot of times when he’s gone back to back,” Hynes said. “How’s he feeling today, he had a practice today, how’s he feeling now, how are we going to deal with Cory?

“Those are the things we want to take into consideration. When you look at straight performance, that’s why we haven’t made the decision yet.”

Neither goalie had any indication which way the coaches were leaning, and Hynes said the staff would communicate openly with them while making the call.

In nine games, Kinkaid has posted a 4-3-2 record, with a .930 save percentage and 2.49 goals against average. Schneider is 10-12-5 with a .904 save percentage and 2.90 GAA.

Kinkaid is taking the same approach he’s taken since training camp, being ready to answer when he gets the call. He said he’s tried to not be concerned with when he does or doesn’t play.

“It would be good, to build off of last game,” Kinkaid said. “They’ll come out with more intention to get us back, but I’ll take any game. Whatever helps the team, that’s my main goal.”

Kinkaid did what Schneider said the team has needed to do: steal a win on the road. Schneider praised Kinkaid’s performance, while saying the two continue to try to push each other’s game.

“He stole our team a win. He played incredibly, and it’s good because he’s been playing well all year,” Schneider said. “He’s well every time we’ve asked him to. He’s been put in some tough spots and responded incredibly well.

“When you see something like that, those are the performances I want to give my team, our team, so yeah maybe it does push you a little bit to get to that next level.”

So, which goalie do you think should start on Saturday vs. the Capitals?

