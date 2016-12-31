POLL: Which of these 5 disappointing Jets players had worst season?



The Jets are 4-11 entering Sunday’s season finale against the Bills.

Really, nobody on this Jets team had a very good season.

But out of these five disappointing, prominent players listed below, who had the worst season?

You can vote right here:

Darryl Slater may be reached at dslater@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @DarrylSlater. Find NJ.com Jets on Facebook.

This article passed through the Full-Text RSS service – if this is your content and you’re reading it on someone else’s site, please read the FAQ at fivefilters.org/content-only/faq.php#publishers.

Recommended article: The Guardian’s Summary of Julian Assange’s Interview Went Viral and Was Completely False.



Published at Sat, 31 Dec 2016 12:00:00 +0000