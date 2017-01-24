Poor free throw shooting dooms Rutgers in loss at Maryland | Rapid reaction



COLLEGE PARK, Md. — If Steve Pikiell didn’t get his message across to his Rutgers men’s basketball team after it wasted a solid first-half effort with a dreadful final 90 seconds, the Scarlet Knights coach didn’t waste much time in the second half to reemphasize his point.

Forty-seven seconds into the second half, Pikiell slapped his two hands together to signal a timeout. He clearly wasn’t happy about the way his team came out of the intermission, relinquishing a pair of baskets as Maryland extended its lead to nine points.

It didn’t get much better from there as the Terrapins led by as many as 17 and cruised to a 67-55 win before 17,950 fans Tuesday night at the Xfinity Center.

Corey Sanders had a team-high 15 points for Rutgers (12-9, 1-7 Big Ten), but shot just 5-for-19 from the floor and committed four turnovers in 36 minutes of action. Nigel Johnson added 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting, while Deshawn Freeman contributed 10 points and a team-high six rebounds off the bench.

The Achilles heal all season once again tripped up Rutgers, which shot 33.9 percent from the floor, 3-for-11 from beyond the arc and a dreadful 10-for-24 from the free throw line.

“I thought we hung around a bit,” Pikiell said. “Free throw shooting obviously didn’t allow us to make it more interesting. We gotta take advantage of the freebies.”

Melo Trimble matched his season average with his game-high 17 points for No. 22 Maryland (18-2, 6-1 Big Ten), which shot 44.2 percent from the floor, 8-for-20 from the 3-point line and 13-for-19 from the charity stripe.

“I thought (Rutgers) was terrific,” said Maryland coach Mark Turgeon, whose team is off to its best 20-game start in 18 years. “Steve has them playing the way they have to play to be successful, which is to defend and rebound and play through Sanders. They were much more prepared than we were. They were really locked in defensively, especially in the first half. Steve’s doing a great job. There’s some talent there, and he’s got them playing with toughness and buying in. There’s no doubt he’s going to get that thing turned.”

Rutgers led 27-26 with just under two minutes to play in the first half, but Maryland closed the period on an 8-2 run and went into intermission with a 34-29 lead. The Scarlet Knights played strong defense for most of the half, but missed seven of 12 free throws.

Rutgers scored the next six points after Pikiell’s early second-half timeout to pull within 38-35, but Maryland didn’t relinquish the lead the rest of the way en route to its fifth straight win.

“We’ve been getting off to some slow starts in the second half, but we need to hang around when you’re playing a really good team that’s ranked and hasn’t lost many games all season,” Pikiell said, when asked to sum up his message after the early second-half timeout. “You can’t let them go on runs like that, so we called a quick timeout, brought our guys in and then we responded after that. I thought we did a good job.”

Since joining the Big Ten, Maryland is now tied with Wisconsin for the most conference-game wins with 32. Rutgers is 4-42 during that same span since entering the Big Ten at the same time as Maryland.

Rutgers is now 0-23 in Big Ten road games.

The Scarlet Knights were coming off a 65-64 upset of Nebraska at home. But any hope that they would post their first Big Ten winning streak ended after C.J. Gettys missed a chance to cut the deficit to eight points by missing a free throw that could’ve netted the Rutgers center a 3-point play.

Gettys committed an intentional foul at the other end, and Trimble drained both free throws to extend the lead to double digits.

“We’re in every game and we would’ve been in this one if we could’ve made some more free throws,” Pikiell said. “We didn’t deserve to win today.”

