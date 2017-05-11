Post graduate TE Bobby Haskins earns 6 FBS offers, including Rutgers, in 1st 2 weeks at Hun



Sometimes, all it takes is a change of scenery and the right football coach to propel recruits to higher heights. Or, at least that’s what the Hun‘s (Princeton, N.J.) Bobby Haskins believes after earning his first six FBS offers within his first couple weeks at the Princeton-based school.

“I’m very thankful. I’ve gotten (six) FBS offers over the past week. So everything is starting to pick up a little bit. I’m very excited,” said Haskins, who transferred from Fairfield (Conn.) College Prep, following his senior year, and is now a class of 2018 recruit. “It’s all coach Todd Smith. All due to the power of coach Smith.”

But, in fairness, Haskins’ frame and athleticism had something to do with it.

“Since football season’s ended I’ve put on about 15 pounds,” said the 6-7, 240-pounder. “I’ve gotten stronger in my legs. So the way I’m able to run now is a lot different than how I looked on film. So I’ve just kind of grown into my body over the past couple months, which is allowing me to get more attention.”

Just how much attention has he gotten?

“In the last week I got Toledo, Temple, Pittsburgh and UCF. And (Wednesday) I earned offers from Rutgers and Kent State.”

Haskins is more of a traditional in-line tight end, but can still affect the game in multiple ways.

“I’d probably say size and the way I’ve been able to run routes are strengths,” he said. “I also excel at the mental part of it, just understanding how to use my body to get open and shield the defender.”

Hence, Rutgers is one of many teams which have taken notice since Haskins’ Hun arrival in April.

“I was very very thankful that they offered. I went down there for a spring practice, really liked it. The facilities were beautiful,” he said. “The coaching staff is great. I really liked everything that I saw there. And now, they gave me an offer tonight (Wednesday night) and they want me to come to camp so I can workout at a couple different positions. But definitely with tight ends coach Coach (Vince) Okruch.

“So the next step now is just getting myself down to camp and then kind of keep the dialogue going with them.”

Meanwhile, Pitt is also showing strong interest, which is being reciprocated.

“I like Pitt a lot. The coaches have been awesome so far,” he said. “They offered me and then the next week, they came down to see me in school. So that shows that they were really interested, and they were making an effort to make me feel included and stay on top of me. And I love the tradition.

“When you think Pitt football, it’s definitely a high level, a higher caliber football, which is something that really attracted me.”

Despite UConn now being hot on Haskins’ trail, the school didn’t recruit him while playing in its own backyard.

“That was definitely kind of interesting that while I was going to school in the state, they really didn’t have much interest,” Haskins said. “But now they are really interested because my body kind of changed a lot.”

The Cavaliers could also get in on the action.

“I’ve been talking with a lot of other schools like UVA,” Haskins said. “And there are a lot of other schools that are gonna swing by over the next couple weeks to say hi and watch me workout.”

Haskins arrived at the Hun just two weeks ago, holding only one offer from Princeton, after having his football career stifled from his prior situation at Fairfield.

“My junior year, our starting quarterback got hurt so that kind of changed things because we went to the wishbone for the rest of the season. And obviously that’s not conducive to great receiving number,” he said. “And the same thing kind of happened this year. So I was doing a lot of blocking.”

But at the Hun, Haskins will have the opportunity to do much more than that.

“(Coach Smith) said I’m gonna play both ways and probably play most of the snaps in the game. So I’m gonna play d-end and tight end,” Haskins said. “And Hun is pretty interesting. We run a couple different types of offenses.

“They are very versatile from what he told me. So I’m sure a lot of the times I’ll be the traditional attached tight end with my hand in the ground. But he said that there are also some times where I’ll play in the slot when they’ll go with more of a spread look.”

But before the season commences, Haskins hopes to put the recruiting process behind him, out of respect for his new head coach and team.

“It would be great if I could get it done by the beginning of camp for Hun, just because I don’t want anything hanging over my head while I’m playing,” he said. “And coach Smith has been so great to me, I just want to give everything I possibly have back to him and the program during the season. So hopefully by maybe mid-summer.”

Ultimately, Haskins’ relocation has proven to be the right move, even prior to playing his first snap.

“I love it so far. All the guys are great. There is a real sense of camaraderie and brotherhood that I’m already starting to feel right away,” he said. “It’s pretty cool being around a group of guys that all have the same mentality.

“They all want to play at a high level of football, so it’s very competitive. Every workout we’ve done down there, guys supporting each other. So it’s a really cool environment. And coach Smith has been amazing so far. He’s really changed the whole recruiting scene for me in just a couple of weeks.”

And Haskins is certainly appreciative of the opportunity.

“I had nothing a couple weeks ago. So everything is literally such a blessing because I didn’t expect to have any of it,” he said. “It’s just incredible.”

