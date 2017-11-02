Powerball 2/11/17 winning numbers, live lottery results for Saturday's $285M drawing



The winning numbers for this evening’s $285 million Powerball drawing are 37, 64, 17, 9, 5. The Powerball is 2 and the PowerPlay is 2x.

The cash option is worth $172.5 million.

Wednesday’s winning numbers were 14, 20, 42, 49, 66. The Powerball drawn was 5.

For Wednesday’ drawing, second-prize tickets were purchased in California, Georgia and Pennsylvania. The California ticket is worth $2,120,302 while the two others carry a $1 million prize.

Three tickets sold in New Jersey matched four numbers and the Powerball and are worth $50,000 each. In all, $9,885,782 in prizes were distributed nationwide, Powerball officials said.

In the previous drawing on Feb. 10, someone who bought a ticket at an Oakhurst convenience store won $1 million by matching five numbers.

No one has hit the jackpot in eight weeks. On Dec. 17, a Pennsylvania couple who bought a ticket in Delaware won a $121.6 million drawing. They chose to remain anonymous, as Delaware is one of six states which doesn’t require lottery winners to be publicly identified.

Last year ended with seven Powerball jackpots being won, down from 12 in 2015.

One of those was the record $1.58 billion prize shared by winners in Tennessee, California and Florida on Jan. 13, 2016. Another was a $429.6 million windfall shared by a Trenton woman and her seven adult children on May 7.

The odds of a $2 ticket hitting the jackpot are 292,201,338 to 1. A players who buys a $2 ticket has approximately a 1 in 11,688,053 chance to match five numbers but not the Powerball.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 12 Feb 2017 02:30:00 +0000