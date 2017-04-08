Predicting NFL Draft 2017 trades: Richard Sherman to Cowboys? 49ers dealing No. 2 pick?
Predicting NFL Draft 2017 trades: Richard Sherman to Cowboys? 49ers dealing No. 2 pick?
Predicting NFL Draft 2017 trades: Richard Sherman to Cowboys? 49ers dealing No. 2 pick?
Updated April 08, 2017
Posted April 08, 2017
By Joe Giglio | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Get ready for action, NFL
fans.
Sam Greenwood/AP Photo
Full 1st round order
To give you an primer for the following predictions, here’s the full first-round order of the 2017 NFL Draft—as of right now:
1. Cleveland Browns
2. San Francisco 49ers
3. Chicago Bears
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
5. Tennessee Titans (from Los Angeles Rams)
6. New York Jets
7. Los Angeles Chargers
8. Carolina Panthers
9. Cincinnati Bengals
10. Buffalo Bills
11. New Orleans Saints
12. Cleveland Browns (from Philadelphia Eagles)
13. Arizona Cardinals
14. Philadelphia Eagles (from Minnesota Vikings)
15. Indianapolis Colts
16. Baltimore Ravens
17. Washington Redskins
18. Tennessee Titans
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
20. Denver Broncos
21. Detroit Lions
22. Miami Dolphins
23. New York Giants
24. Oakland Raiders
25. Houston Texans
26. Seattle Seahawks
27. Kansas City Chiefs
28. Dallas Cowboys
29. Green Bay Packers
30. Pittsburgh Steelers
31. Atlanta Falcons
32. New Orleans Saints (from Patriots)
YouTube
Richard Sherman to Cowboys
The deal: Seattle sends Sherman to Dallas in exchange for LB Jaylon Smith and the 28th overall pick in the NFL Draft.
The impact: Dallas gets one of the best corners in the game and a player that oozes swagger. Seattle moves on from Sherman, takes back a first-rounder and dreams on Smith actually finding health.
YouTube
Malcolm Butler to Saints
The deal: New England sends Butler to New Orleans in exchange for the 32nd pick
The impact: This pick moves again. Originally the compensation for Brandin Cooks, now the Saints send it back to New England for Butler. This allows the Patriots to have major leverage for other moves in this draft and puts the Saints in a win-now mode.
YouTube
Panthers, 49ers shake-up top 10
The deal
: Carolina gives up No. 8 and No. 38 picks in exchange for the No. 2 overall pick.
The impact: The Panthers move up for Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas. San Fran stockpiles picks to rebuild a barren roster.
YouTube
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Sat, 08 Apr 2017 13:00:00 +0000
Related Posts