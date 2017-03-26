Predicting the lottery: Who Devils should draft with 1st-round pick
Updated April 21, 2017
Posted April 21, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The Devils and the rest of the NHL will find out their fates for the 2017 NHL Draft when the first-round order is determined at the NHL Draft Lottery on Saturday, April 29. The Devils can land anywhere from the first to the eighth pick in the draft. Here are the players the Devils should draft for each possible scenario of the lottery.
First Pick
The Pick: Nico Hischier, C
Devils’ odds of pick No. 1: 8.5 percent
There is no consensus stud at the top of the draft board, like Connor McDavid in 2015 or Auston Matthews in 2016. But there’s plenty of talent to be had, and Nico Hischier fits the mold in the top spot. The left-shooting forward racked up 38 goals and 48 assists in 58 regular-season games in the QMJHL in 2016-17. He has been among the discussion for the top overall pick along with the second player listed here.
Second Pick
The Pick: Nolan Patrick, C/RW
Devils’ odds to pick No. 2: 8.7 percent
Nolan Patrick is the other forward at the top of many draft boards, and while he played in only 33 regular season games with the Brandon Wheat Kings, he still finished with 46 points, following up a 2015-16 season while he compiled 102 points (41 goals and 61 assists) in 72 regular-season games. Patrick represents another dynamic scorer the Devils could sorely use.
Published at Fri, 21 Apr 2017 10:00:02 +0000
