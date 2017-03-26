Predicting the lottery: Who Devils should draft with 1st-round pick

There is no consensus stud at the top of the draft board, like Connor McDavid in 2015 or Auston Matthews in 2016. But there’s plenty of talent to be had, and Nico Hischier fits the mold in the top spot. The left-shooting forward racked up 38 goals and 48 assists in 58 regular-season games in the QMJHL in 2016-17. He has been among the discussion for the top overall pick along with the second player listed here.