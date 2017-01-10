President Obama's farewell address in Chicago (1/10/17): What time, channels, live stream?



President Barack Obama will deliver a farewell speech to the nation in his home city of Chicago. This is the last Here’s what you need to know:

Where is the speech?

McCormick Place in Chicago. That’s where he held a rally in November 2012 to celebrate his re-election. Obama represented Illinois in the U.S. Senate before being elected president in 2008.

When and what time is the speech?

The speech is being held Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017 and the speech begins at 9 p.m. Eastern Time

Where can I watch the speech?

All of the major television networks, including, ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, and many cable news channels, such as CNN, FNC and MSNBC will carry it live.

Where will the speech be live streamed?

The White House will air the speech at www.whitehouse.gov/live.

Why is Obama delivering the speech?

Obama is leaving national office after four years in the U.S. Senate and eight years in the White House and no longer will command this much attention after next Friday. His legacy is in danger as President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to repeal the health care law and other accomplishments during Obama’s administration.

What will President Obama say?

Aides said Obama will not deliver a valedictory address but rather a call to action for the future.

“It’s not a victory-lap speech,” White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett told a group of reporters from local news outlets, including NJ Advance Media. “His intention is to motivate people to try to get involved and work for their democracy.”

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters that the president will discuss the need to address future challenges.

“The president feels an obligation to talk about what he’s learned over the last eight years, what he’s learned about the country, what he’s learned about governing the country, and offer up his advice to the American people about the most effective way to confront the challenges that we see ahead,” Earnest said. “The president certainly could give a long speech reciting the many accomplishments of his administration, but that’s not how he’s choosing to spend his time.”

Will the President look back?

Expect him to recount some of his accomplishments.

Obama, the first black to be elected president, took office in the midst of the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression and has presided over 75 consecutive months of job growth. He shepherded through the Affordable Care Act, which has provided health insurance to more than 22 million Americans who previously did not have coverage. He wound down the Iraq War.

“By every possible metric, the president has moved the needle,” Jarrett said.

Jonathan D. Salant may be reached at jsalant@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JDSalant. Find NJ.com Politics on Facebook

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Tue, 10 Jan 2017 16:11:36 +0000