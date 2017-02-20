Presidents Day 2017: Is there mail today? Is post office open, will there be UPS or FedEx delivery?



Monday, Feb. 20, 2017 is Presidents Day 2017 — or George Washington’s birthday — a federal holiday, which leaves a lot of people wondering will there be a mail run today?

A federal holiday means local, county, state and federal offices and agencies are closed. As for detail on the mail and postal schedule today:

Is the post office open today, Monday Feb. 20, 2017?

No. All post offices are closed on Monday to observe President’s Day. There will be no mail run or delivery of ordinary mail. Your local post office will resume its normal hours on Tuesday, Feb. 21. If you need to find a post office close to you, use this lookup tool.

Will there be mail delivery on Monday Feb. 20, 2017?

No. Your normal mail won’t be delivered again until Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. But, the United States Postal Service will still deliver Priority Mail Express on the holiday.

When does the post office reopen?

Normal postal service resumes Tuesday, Feb. 21.

What about UPS and FedEx? Are they open today?

Unlike the United States Postal Service, UPS recognizes but does not observe President’s Day, which means the service will provide pickups and deliveries on Feb. 20.

FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Home Delivery and FedEx SmartPost are all open as well, with normal service offered on the national holiday.

