Pro Bowl 2017: RECAP, final score and stats



The 2017 Pro Bowl was held on Sunday, January 29, 2017 at 8 p.m. from the Orlando Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

Check out the box score above and the Twitter widget below for updates and stats.

Mobile app users, please click here for live updates.

Here’s the AP recap:

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Pro Bowl has long been more about showmanship than competition. Clearly, that memo missed Lorenzo Alexander.

The Buffalo Bills linebacker could have just sat on a late interception for the win, but instead opted to return the ball 20 yards and then lateralled it to Aqib Talib, who came within 13 yards of the end zone in the AFC’s 20-13 win over the NFC in the NFL’s all-star game Sunday night.

“I was serious about that last drive,” Alexander said. “You’re playing fast, playing hard, having a good time, but we wanted to win. We took it very serious.”

That much was obviously on the final drive when Alexander, selected the game’s defensive MVP, got tight end Jimmy Graham on a hard hit over the middle as the NFC drove the ball down field for what could have been the rallying game-winning drive. A couple of plays later, the ball went off Graham’s hands and right to Alexander, sealing the game.

But even on that play, the increased competitive spirit was obvious when quarterback Kirk Cousins stuck with the play after throwing the interception and knocked the ball out of Talib’s hands on a jarring hit to save the touchdown.

While many of the 60,834 had already left Camping World Stadium , those who stuck around saw a thrilling end.

“It was fun and it was competitive,” Alexander said. “It got a little chippy there late in the game, but that’s part of it when you have competitive people.”

In the recent past, the Pro Bowl hadn’t produced a competitive environment. But perhaps the return of the traditional AFC vs. NFC matchup combined with playing in front a larger crowd than when the game was played in Hawaii, amped up the intensity just a bit.

The winners took home $61,000, while the NFC team members settled for $30,000.

“This game was definitely more competitive than last time I played in it. I can say that,” Talib said. “Guys played a lot harder this year.”

The Pro Bowl had been played the last three years with a format in which teams were drafted among the players by designated captains.

In a first half defined by big plays and key interceptions, the AFC was able to come up with one more play to take a 14-7 lead into halftime and a 20-7 edge early in the fourth quarter.

The NFC should have had 17 points in the first half, but a decision to not a kick a chip-shot field goal and an interception in the end zone denied the squad of points during the first two quarters.

Andy Dalton’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce, named the game’s offensive MVP with three catches for 36 yards, put the AFC ahead 14-7 with 1:40 remaining in the second quarter. The touchdown was set up by a 36-yard punt return by the Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill to the NFC 38.

“I thought the level of play was really good. It was really competitive,” said Dalton, the Cincinnati quarterback who completed 10 of 12 passes for 100 yards and one touchdown. “It came down right to the end. You can’t ask for much more than that in any football game.”

It was a relatively low-scoring game that was defined by big defensive stops, which included a goal-line stand when Zach Brown stuffed Dallas rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott at the 1-yard line in the first quarter.

The play seemed to set the tone as both defenses gave up little against the run and put pressure on all of the quarterbacks, which has not always been the case in the Pro Bowl.

“We were having fun, but we were definitely out there competing, definitely playing to win,” said Cousins, who led the NFC on the two fourth-quarter drives that ended with field goals but could not get the ball into the end zone. “Everybody was giving their all on both sides of the ball at the end. It made for an exciting finish.”

New Orleans’ Drew Brees completed 10 of 19 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown to Seattle’s Doug Baldwin to lead the NFC. Kansas City’s Alex Smith, the starter for the AFC, completed six of eight passes for 74 yards, including a 26-yard TD toss to Tennessee’s Delanie Walker early in the second quarter.

Tweets about #ProBowl AND From:@ESPNNFL OR From:@NFL OR From:@dallascowboys OR From:@NFLRT OR From:@Giants OR From:@nyjets OR From:@Eagles OR From:@ESPNStatsInfo OR From:@espn

Here’s what you need to know about the game:

Who: AFC vs. NFC All-Stars

When: Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017

Where: Orlando Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Florida

Time: 8 p.m. EST

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

The NFL and its players were looking for ways to spice up the Pro Bowl, so they decided to have San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers throw balls at opponents.

Dodge balls.

After moving the game to Orlando this year and returning it to the traditional AFC-NFC matchup, the NFL also is bringing back the skills competition, with some activities that might be more closely associated with elementary recess than NFL skills.

The “competitions” include made-for-television activities like the drone drop, power relays and dodge ball – yes, dodge ball – as part of Pro Bowl Week at Disney’s sports complex.

In keeping with the unusual, 20 players representing the NFC and AFC went head-to-head in dodge ball. The winner received a monetary prize, though only fans who attended Wednesday’s workouts know who that is, everyone else will have to wait until it airs on Thursday night.

NFC Pro Bowl roster

There were some actual football skills competition fans m might remember from a decade ago, including quarterback challenge and a hands competition for receivers.

But dodge ball?

Rivers was among the players who competed, though the 35-year-old said he hadn’t played since he was in elementary school.

“We use to play on Fridays and we called it ‘bombardi,'” he said. “It was fun.”

Maybe Browns lineman Joe Thomas is onto something with this dodge ball thing. “Fun” is not a word often used to describe any on-field activities associated with arguably one of the worst all-star games in sports.

Fun and making it more exciting for the fans was the point when a players focus group led by Cleveland’s left tackle tossed out the idea of the players competing in non-football related events such as dodge ball. A dunk tank was also proposed but it didn’t make the NFL’s chopping block.

AFC Pro Bowl roster

Thomas wanted to have skills events that even offensive and defensive linemen could get involved in.

“People will definitely tune in to watch stuff like dodge ball,” Thomas said. “You can find some skills for linemen that aren’t going to get them hurt.”

Not that this dodge ball was completely safe. There was mixture of size, quickness and agility, ranging from Rivers, to Thomas to Colts speedy T.Y. Hilton. All 20 of the competitors were jammed in a fenced-in area and the yellow balls became virtual projectiles as players were not holding back in the made-for-TV spectacle.

ESPN, which brought in its Monday Night Football crew to film the activities, captured nearly three hours of footage that it will breakdown to 47 minutes to be shown Thursday night.

Peter O’Reilly, the NFL senior vice president of events said believes it will be compelling TV.

“The players are into, the fans are into it,” he said Wednesday. “It’s a win-win.”

Orlando residents Juan and Marisol Rodriguez, proudly decked out in Raiders gear, enjoyed the show – at least in person.

“It was nice to see the personalities out here,” Marisol said, adding she took off work to be there Wednesday. “You see them on television but it was actually nice to see their personalities showing up in person.”

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. enjoyed himself, even lifting his self-imposed no media policy.

“We got to do the hands competition, the drone drop and we get to play dodge ball so it is cool to be able to do these things,” he said. “Everybody wants to see the skills.”

While it might stretching it to call dodge ball a skill, at least when it comes to NFL players, there were some activities fans associate with football, including a passing competition and a receiving challenge, but even they had a twist. Instead of throwing at stationary targets, quarterbacks including Rivers, Andy Dalton, Drew Brees, and Dak Prescott threw footballs at spinning and moving targets that had varied points attached depending on the difficulty of the throw.

Receivers like Beckham and Jarvis Landry took part in a hands competition where they had to catch footballs one handed, two handed and sideline passes without stepping out of bounds.

The drone “competition” was developing. It took quite a while for the drone to pick up a football and hover starting at 75 feet above the field before dropping the ball to an awaiting player. The height increased in increments of 10 feet, until only player remained standing. That sounds painful, though not as painful as it was waiting for the drone to reach its height.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Joe Giglio may be reached at jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoeGiglioSports. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 30 Jan 2017 00:56:00 +0000