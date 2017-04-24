Pros and cons of Ilya Kovalchuk possibly returning to Devils or NHL
Updated April 24, 2017
Posted April 24, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Pro: Game-changing player for Devils
Kovalchuk is coming off a 78-point season in the KHL — his most productive in Russia.
That sort of production is something the Devils sorely lacked last season and every season since he left for the KHL following the 2012-13 campaign. Even at 34 years old, Kovalchuk would certainly provide a boost to the Devils’ 28th-ranked offense.
Pro: Immediate impact
Unlike a draft pick or a trade for a younger player, the Devils know what they would get in Kovalchuk.
Kovalchuk would step in and immediately serve as a top-six winger for the Devils, Outside of Taylor Hall and Kyle Palmieri, the Devils constantly rotated wingers into the top six last season. Having him up top would add another scoring dimension and help the depth down the rotation by bumping a player down.
