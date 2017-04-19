Q & A with Rutgers defensive backs coach Bill Busch: 'We talk about the past'

Ryan Dunleavy | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

The Rutgers secondary is both rich and poor.

While it’s rich with experience thanks to four juniors and three sophomores, it’s poor in the depth department.

If the injury bug strikes — as it did last year — Rutgers could be forced to rely on yet-to-enroll true freshmen and walk-ons.

Rutgers pass defense improved greatly last season under Bill Busch, who coaches the safeties. He also oversees all defensive backs, with help from first-year cornerbacks coach Henry Baker.