Q & A with Rutgers defensive backs coach Bill Busch: 'We talk about the past'
Q & A with Rutgers defensive backs coach Bill Busch: 'We talk about the past'
Q & A with Rutgers defensive backs coach Bill Busch: 'We talk about the past'
Updated April 19, 2017
Posted April 19, 2017
Ryan Dunleavy | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
The Rutgers secondary is both rich and poor.
While it’s rich with experience thanks to four juniors and three sophomores, it’s poor in the depth department.
If the injury bug strikes — as it did last year — Rutgers could be forced to rely on yet-to-enroll true freshmen and walk-ons.
Rutgers pass defense improved greatly last season under Bill Busch, who coaches the safeties. He also oversees all defensive backs, with help from first-year cornerbacks coach Henry Baker.
Rutgers football hosts New Mexico
Dependable and durable
Only one of Rutgers’ top four safeties (K.J. Gray) did not suffer a major injury last season.
Free safety Saquan Hampton (shoulder) missed five games, strong safety Kiy Hester (upper body) missed four and backup strong safety Larry Stevens missed the final nine games and redshirted.
All appear fully recovered in spring camp, however.
Andrew Mills | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
“I’ve been very happy with the progress on a couple things,” Busch said. “Durability has been great. We’ve had guys out there for every practice and that adds up. I’ve been real excited about that.”
He continued, “The (starting) corners have been out here for every snap. We’re a little low on numbers, but they’ve done a great job.”
Rutgers practice before Illinois game
King of spring
Two years ago, Hampton was named Rutgers most improved player during spring camp. He had another strong spring and preseason in 2016, prompting coach Chris Ash to say he could become an “absolute star.” He’s at it again in 2017.
Andrew Mills | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
“Hampton really did a great job,” Busch said. “We lose him in the second quarter of the Washington (season-opening) game. He’s so tough he came back and played. But to have him back and healthy at safety has really meant a lot to us. I’m very excited about him.”
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Wed, 19 Apr 2017 14:00:00 +0000
Related Posts