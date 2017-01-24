QB Aaron Murray worked out for Jets



The Jets worked out former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Aaron Murray this week.

Murray, 26, was drafted by the Chiefs in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent two years in Kansas City before his release last September. When the Chiefs signed quarterback Nick Foles, Murray became expendable. This season, he spent time on the Cardinals and Eagles practice squads.

Murray hasn’t attempted a pass in his NFL career. In the 2015 preseason, he completed 26 of 36 passes (72.2 percent) and threw for 232 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

Murray had quite the successful college career at Georgia. After redshirting as a freshman, he went on to become the SEC’s career touchdown and passing yardage leader. He threw for 13,166 yards and 121 touchdowns. He ran for another 16 scores.

The Tampa Bay Times first reported the workout.

The Jets have just Christian Hackenberg and Bryce Petty under contract at quarterback heading into 2017. Hackenberg, a second round pick in 2016, didn’t play last year and only dressed once. Petty played in six games with mixed results. He completed 56.4 percent of his passes and threw for 809 yards with three touchdowns and seven interceptions.

In Week 15, Petty tore his shoulder labrum. The Jets put him on the injured reserve.

Murray isn’t the only quarterback the Jets are looking at. At the 2017 Senior Bowl, they met with California’s Davis Webb.

