Queen Latifah plans on bringing 'Living Single' back to TV

Good news for those who miss Khadijah, Synclaire, Overton, Maxine, Kyle and Regine. It may be 2017, but we could soon see a visit from that “’90s kind of world.”

In a TV landscape already crowded with revivals and reboots of classic series, Queen Latifah is hatching plans for her own. She says she’s been working on revisiting the beloved ’90s sitcom “Living Single.” Latifah told Bravo’s Andy Cohen of her plans after an audience member asked about the show on “Watch What Happens Live” Thursday night.

“It’s not there yet, but hopefully we could get it happening, ” Latifah, 46, said of a potential revival.

After jumpstarting her music career as a hip-hop trailblazer in her teens, the Oscar-nominated and Golden Globe, Emmy, SAG Award and Grammy-winning Newark native, born Dana Owens, became a fixture throughout the ’90s in movies and on TV, playing Khadijah James in the sitcom created by Yvette Lee Bowser.





“Living Single” ran for five seasons on Fox, from 1993 to 1998, starring Latifah as the young editor and publisher of a monthly magazine (who also grew up in East Orange), alongside Kim Coles, Kim Fields, Erika Alexander, John Henton and T.C. Carson, who played friends living in Brooklyn.

“I thought ‘Friends’ was the reboot,” mused Jason Sudeikis, Latifah’s fellow “WWHL” guest, pointing out the similar premise of that series, which debuted a year after “Living Single,” in 1994.

Latifah elaborated on the connection.

“There was a guy called Warren Littlefield that used to run NBC and they asked him, when all the new shows came out, ‘If there’s any show you could have, which one would it be?’ And he said ‘Living Single.’ And then (they) created ‘Friends,'” she said, having previously told the story on “The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

Latifah said it’s still too early to know which cast members would be coming back for the project and where it may land, whether streaming or network TV.

Here’s how “Living Single” fans embraced the news on Twitter.

[<a href=”//storify.com/NJentertainment/fans-react-to-living-single-revival” target=”_blank”>View the story “Fans react to ‘Living Single’ revival ” on Storify</a>]<h1>Fans react to ‘Living Single’ revival </h1><h2></h2><p>Storified by <a href=”https://storify.com/NJentertainment”>NJ.com</a>&middot; Sat, Jan 14 2017 00:08:06 </p><div>TV: &quot;we are living single ohhh, in a 90s kind of world, i’m glad I got my girls&quot; me: https://t.co/1Fz0vy4FCOmuva.</div><div>If @IAMQUEENLATIFAH could reboot &quot;Living Single&quot; with the original cast my life would change immensely #LivingSingle https://t.co/RdAfcy71fyPerfectly Imperfect</div><div>Waiting for Martin &amp; Living Single to get on @netflix like https://t.co/62pPWVyP4FDaphnene</div><div>YAAAAAAAAS FOR THE LIVING SINGLE REBOOT. https://t.co/ol0DaadrNtmuva.</div><div>When me and my mom seen Living Single is coming back https://t.co/qQJ1i5ggUnMarie Laheaux</div><div>Living Single reboot?!?!! https://t.co/OjbSU8ewfJWaffle House Critic</div><div>I am here for a Living Single reboot! I need me some Maxine &quot;The Maverick&quot; Shaw! #LivingSingle https://t.co/pWnoCuCX0Eai, Steph ai,</div><div>Did someone say there is going to be a Living Single reboot??? #LivingSingle https://t.co/sJ596rUQdpChad Damon</div><div>Living Single reboot?! @IAMQUEENLATIFAH https://t.co/L43GwrQxmXDonovan X. Ramsey</div>





Amy Kuperinsky may be reached at akuperinsky@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmyKup or on Facebook.

