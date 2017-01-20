QUIZ: How well do you really know New Jersey diners?



This week’s list of the best Jersey diner in each county was one of NJ.com’s most popular features of the week. So it’s only natural that this week’s local news quiz jumps on the diner bandwagon. The quiz below is based entirely on Jersey diner trivia and lore. And I admit I cribbed liberally from my colleague Pete Genovese’s book on the subject. Take the quiz and brag on your score in comments.

John Shabe can be reached via jshabe@njadvancemedia.com. Follow John on Twitter, and find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Fri, 20 Jan 2017 01:08:47 +0000