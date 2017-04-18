Rally against gun violence held in one of nation's most dangerous cities



CAMDEN — A midday rally against gun violence Tuesday in one of America’s most dangerous cities drew a crowd of close to 200 who joined a procession through one of Camden’s most dangerous neighborhoods.

The march snaked along Mount Ephraim Avenue in the Liberty Park section of the city under a hot midday sun. It ended several blocks away in the Whitman Park playground with a rally and free hamburgers and hotdogs for the locals.

The goal was to bring attention to the need to strengthen gun laws and increase public safety, local officials said.

“Today we are joining forces with the community to say no to gun violence,” Mayor Dana Redd said. “Today’s march is to raise awareness of the effect of gun violence in the City of Camden and how the community can work along with the police to do that.”

Unfortunately, the effort came a little too late for Walter Chatman. The 50-year-old city resident was gunned down Friday near Viola Street and died at Cooper University Hospital.

Camden County Police responded to the area of 6th Street around 11:35 p.m. after a shot spotter activation as well as reports of residents hearing gunshots, according to the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office and the Camden County Police Department.

A second victim, identified only as a Camden man, also suffering from gunshot wounds, was also taken to Cooper.

Homicides reached a recent high of 73 in 2012 before falling to 41 in 2015. It jumped to 55 in 2016 and Chatman was the fifth homicide in the city this year.

Camden, the state’s 12th largest municipality with 77,000 residents, consistently ranks among the most dangerous cities in the nation. The most recent federal statistics rank Camden as the fourth most dangerous city, down from first in 2013.

The statistics are based on the number of violent crimes per 1,000 residents.

The city and state have also sponsored gun buyback programs in recent years in an effort to quell violence. A new Camden County police force which replaced a city police force in Camden four years ago is credited with helping to improve public safety, but officials say more needs to be done.

“We need gun safety laws that protect our residents and citizens,” said Camden County Freeholder Director Louis Cappelli. “Congress should no longer be beholden to the NRA. The gun epidemic is a health epidemic. Congress and the president need to address it.”

New Jersey already has some of the toughest gun laws in the nation. But Cappelli said many guns used in crimes here come from neighboring states with looser laws.

Takia Green, 34, a homemaker, brought five of her six children to the rally

“That’s all there is out here is gun violence,” Green said, while tending to her 1-month-old son Kdeem in a stroller. “I hope things get better. I wish it will work,” she said about efforts to reduce gun violence in Camden.

