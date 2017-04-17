Ray Rice back in the NFL, as a domestic violence cautionary tale speaker



Ray Rice and the NFL are finally together again, even if it’s not in the way that the former Pro Bowl running back from Rutgers envisioned.

Rice will be part of the NFL’s annual social responsibility presentation to players and staff this year, according to multiple reports. It’s a program that was created in the aftermath of Rice’s suspension when a video surfaced of him punching his now-wife in the face during an argument in the elevator of an Atlantic City casino in 2014.

Though always circulating in the free-agent rumor mill, Rice, 30, hasn’t played in a NFL game since the incident despite multiple sincere apologies, acknowledgements of wrongdoing and becoming a leading speaker against domestic violence by sharing his own cautionary tale.

Will RU finally have 1,000-yard rusher again?

“I’ve been building relationships with (the NFL front office), and it’s a mutual thing,” Rice told ESPN. “The NFL has a great platform, they reach a lot of people. It’s part of our responsibility to reach out for not the on-field opportunity but off-field, too.”

Rice taped a 2-3 minute segment to be used in the hour-long video to be distributed to teams in May. It’s his first official work with the NFL since his suspension, which left him in virtual exile even as others received second chances, including another charged domestic abuser Greg Hardy.

“I just think there’s so much more to learn from my situation,” Rice told USA TODAY Sports. “My story is a real story. Part of life’s journey is just being able to tell my story now. A lot of men think, it can’t happen to me.

“Well, I had a clean slate and it all came down to a terrible split-second decision. I want these guys to learn from it. I want them to be better for it. I want them to be better men. I’m fortunate enough to be in contact with the league and I’m thankful for the opportunity to tell it.”

This is the fourth year of NFL social responsibility education.

The topic in 2016 was DUI, sexual assault and gun safety. This year’s topic of domestic violence is on prevention and bystander intervention.

Rice has brought his message to many sports teams, including Rutgers football and Don Bosco High School in New Jersey, where his former Rutgers teammate Mike Teel is the coach. Rice is expected to spend plenty of time around Don Bosco this season.

Former Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon, who was seen punching a woman in the face on video, is part of the 2017 NFL Draft class.

“I think that the league now, when my situation happened we knew that the policy wasn’t strong enough,” Rice told ESPN. “The one thing I know the league is doing they’re continuing to educate these players and the severity of this issue.

“You look at a guy like Joe Mixon, and I don’t know him personally, but you’d hope before the draft anyone who has an opportunity to mentor him, make him understand the real issues.”

Ryan Dunleavy may be reached at rdunleavy@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @rydunleavy. Find NJ.com Rutgers Football on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 17 Apr 2017 22:17:58 +0000