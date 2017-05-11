Ray Shero's Draft history: 1st-round picks with Devils and Penguins

Despite posting 177 points in the QMJHL in two seasons before he was even drafted, the forward never reached the NHL. Things looked promising for Esposito after he scored the game-winning goal for Team Canada in the gold medal game of the 2009 World Juniors Championship. But he tore his right ACL back in the QMJHL, and he tore it again the next season while playing with the Chicago Wolves in the AHL. He played 124 career games in the AHL over five separate seasons and was traded twice from the Penguins to the Florida Panthers, then to the Dallas Stars. He most recently played professionally in Italy in 2015-16.