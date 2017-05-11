Ray Shero's Draft history: 1st-round picks with Devils and Penguins
Ray Shero's Draft history: 1st-round picks with Devils and Penguins
Ray Shero's Draft history: 1st-round picks with Devils and Penguins
Updated May 11, 2017
Posted May 11, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Devils general manager Ray Shero has built up a long history of drafting players with the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Devils. Over a seven-part series, NJ.com will take a look back at all of the players drafted by Shero while he was GM for the Penguins for the 2006-2013 NHL Drafts, plus the 2015 and 2016 Drafts with the Devils. Here is his history of players taken in the first rounds of Drafts, and when the Devils pick No. 1 overall in the 2017 Draft, it will be the first time for Shero with the top pick as a GM.
2006: Jordan Staal, C
Pick: No. 2 overall
NHL debut: 2006
Career stats: 764 games, 187 goals, 249 assists, 436 points
Jordan Staal
Staal is the highest pick on this list, and he has far and away had the best NHL career out of any of Shero’s first-round selections. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft — behind defenseman Erik Johnson of the St. Louis Blues — has played in 764 regular-season NHL games, where he has 187 goals and 249 assists for 436 points. He also finished with 36 points in 73 playoff games for the Penguins before joining the Carolina Hurricanes prior to the 2012-13 season. He has also been a durable asset, playing in 75 or more games in seven of his 11 NHL seasons.
Paul Sancya | AP Photo
2007: Angelo Esposito, C
Pick: No. 20 overall
NHL debut: N/A
Career stats: N/A
esposito_angelo_2
Despite posting 177 points in the QMJHL in two seasons before he was even drafted, the forward never reached the NHL. Things looked promising for Esposito after he scored the game-winning goal for Team Canada in the gold medal game of the 2009 World Juniors Championship. But he tore his right ACL back in the QMJHL, and he tore it again the next season while playing with the Chicago Wolves in the AHL. He played 124 career games in the AHL over five separate seasons and was traded twice from the Penguins to the Florida Panthers, then to the Dallas Stars. He most recently played professionally in Italy in 2015-16.
Trenton Times
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Thu, 11 May 2017 10:00:02 +0000
Related Posts