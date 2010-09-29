Ray Shero's NHL Draft history: His 2nd-round picks with Devils and Penguins

Sneep played four seasons at Boston College after being drafted and joined the Penguins organization after graduation, where he played 101 AHL games over his first two pro seasons, compiling 27 points. He played in one NHL game in 2011-12, recording an assist, but he never played in the league again. He was traded to the Dallas Stars during the 2012-13 season, where he bounced between the AHL and ECHL. He has not played professionally since 2013-14.