Ray Shero's NHL Draft history: His 2nd-round picks with Devils and Penguins
Ray Shero's NHL Draft history: His 2nd-round picks with Devils and Penguins
Ray Shero's NHL Draft history: His 2nd-round picks with Devils and Penguins
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
In the second installment of NJ.com’s series looking NHL Draft history of Devils general manager Ray Shero, we look at the second-round selections his teams made with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2006-13, and the Devils in 2015 and 2016. His early selections in Pittsburgh did not gain much NHL traction, but as the years progressed, more promising players entered the fold. Here are his eight second-round picks in that span. Shero’s third-round picks will be examined on Saturday.
Shero’s first-round Draft history
Bears v Penguins
Sneep played four seasons at Boston College after being drafted and joined the Penguins organization after graduation, where he played 101 AHL games over his first two pro seasons, compiling 27 points. He played in one NHL game in 2011-12, recording an assist, but he never played in the league again. He was traded to the Dallas Stars during the 2012-13 season, where he bounced between the AHL and ECHL. He has not played professionally since 2013-14.
Chris Knight | The Patriot-News
2010-09-29-mjg-Crunch2.JPG
Veilleux played three seasons of junior hockey in the QMJHL before jumping to the AHL in 2009-10. He played just nine games in his first AHL season, but he posted 36 points in 66 games in 2010-11. That one season never amounted to anything, and Veilleux never made the NHL. He bounced between the AHL and ECHL before playing four seasons in a lower professional league n Quebec. He most recently played professionally in France in 2016-17.
Mike Greenlar | The Post Standard
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Fri, 12 May 2017 10:00:02 +0000
Related Posts