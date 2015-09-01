Ray Shero's NHL Draft history: Some big 3rd-round picks with Devils and Penguins
Updated May 13, 2017
Posted May 13, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
When NJ.com took a look at the NHL Draft history of Devils general manager Ray Shero, reviews of the first and second rounds did not generate many big names. Outside of Jordan Staal, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2006 NHL Draft for Shero and the Pittsburgh Penguins, some of the names were underwhelming. But when we look at Shero’s third round picks here, many more familiar names will jump out. Players such as Matt Murray, and Bryan Rust helped the Penguins win a Stanley Cup in 2015-16, and Jake Guentzel is leading the charge in 2016-17. Here is a complete rundown of Shero’s history of drafting third-round picks.
2006: Brian Strait, D
Pick: No. 65 overall
NHL debut: 2011
Career stats: 187 games, 6 goals, 23 assists, 29 points
New Jersey Devils vs. New York Islanders 1/9/15
Strait played three seasons at Boston University after bing drafted before signing his entry level contract with the Penguins and playing in the NHL. He played 12 games in the NHL with the Penguins, starting in 2011. He had one point with the Penguins before the New York Islanders claimed Strait off waivers in 2013. He played with the Islanders in the AHL through the 2015-16 season before signing with the Winnipeg Jets in 2016-17, where he split time between the NHL and AHL.
Saed Hindash | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
2007: Robert Bortuzzo, D
Pick: No. 78 overall
NHL debut: 2011
Career stats: 204 games, 8 goals, 21 assists, 29 points
NHL: Calgary Flames at St. Louis Blues
Bortuzzo played primarily in the AHL until 2013 after turning pro for the 2009-10 season, but he played six NHL games with the Penguins in 2011-12 and 15 more in 2012-13. He made the full-time jump to the NHL in the 2013-14, and he hasn’t played an AHL game since. But in that span, Bortuzzo has never played more than 54 games in a season. He most recently finished with one goal and three assists in 38 games for the St. Louis Blues in 2016-17.
Billy Hurst | USA TODAY Sports
