Read Artie Lange's poignant tweet after drug arrest: 'I ain't gonna make it'

This should have been a triumphant week for Artie Lange. The Hoboken comedian’s HBO comedy “Crashing,” in which he plays himself as mentor (albeit a foul-mouthed, slovenly mentor with many demons) to younger comedian Pete Holmes, was renewed for a second season on Wednesday.

Lange, who had waged a long and very public battle with drug addiction that resulted in a gruesome suicide attempt and still-standing rift with his own mentor Howard Stern, appeared upbeat and healthy during his promotional swing for “Crashing,” telling NJ.com that he never thought he’d be in a position to give advice to anyone — “at any level.”

But Lange, it turns out, has not kicked his habit. He was arrested Sunday in the parking deck of his Hoboken apartment building after police spotted drugs in his car, seizing what they say was heroin and cocaine. Two days later, he sent out a poignant tweet that only became more so after news of his arrest broke on Friday:

@JuddApatow this got to me.I wish I could express how amazing Judd has been to me. But like most bright ppl he knows I ain’t gonna make it — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) March 14, 2017

Lange didn’t address the legal drama directly until Friday afternoon, confirming he was arrested, thanking the Hoboken police for their professionalism and adding a more upbeat caveat:

I wish I could tell u how my story ends. I hope it’s being old & smiling cuz of unique memories. But I’m such a flawed person guys. Tryin! — Artie Lange (@artiequitter) March 17, 2017

He also told fans that he planned to continue with his next set of stand-up dates, which includes a gig next week at the Wellmont Theatre in Montclair on March 24. He’s also scheduled to play the BergenPAC on April 14 and the Music Box at the Borgata on June 10.

Published at Fri, 17 Mar 2017 20:31:13 +0000