'Rebels' has history lessons to help us navigate our future | Comic Box



I talk a lot about the various kinds of stories that you can find in comics, the varied and multitudinous genres that the medium is home to and so serves as an attraction to readers of all stripes. There is one though that I don’t think that I have ever touched on, and that is historical fiction.

A long established and well respected genre with a passionate fan base among readers of traditional novels, I am hard pressed to think of many historical fiction comic series. Luckily this past month provided me with a perfect example with the release of “Rebels: These Free and Independent States,” the follow up to Brian Wood and Andrea Mutti’s 2015 series “Rebels: A Well Regulated Militia.”

Personally this couldn’t have come at a better time for me since my wife and I have been binge watching AMC’s historical drama “Turn: Washington’s Spies,” but I think it is fair to say that anyone with an interest in such stories will find Wood’s and Mutti’s return to the time period rewarding. In fact, I think that the time period they chose to return to makes the series even more rewarding.

It is tempting to focus on the days of the revolution when telling such stories for obvious reasons, but the moments after the U.S. took its first tentative steps as an independent nation are just as enthralling and pulse pounding as the war for independence that came before. While the Revolutionary War is something that American schoolchildren are taught as the defining experience of our nation, it is the years that followed that truly shaped us and made us what we are today.

Woods and Mutti first followed the story of Seth Abbott as he chose to take up arms against the British in “Rebels: A Well Regulated Militia.” In “Rebels: These Free and Independent States” they stay with the Abbott family and follow as his son, a young man with an uncanny knowledge and passion for ships and shipbuilding, makes his own mark on history.

It is a tempting fantasy to imagine that following the Revolutionary War the one time colonies came together in nationalistic brotherhood, but that is most definitely not the case. As our country began its life as a nation it was beset by hostile neighbors and became embroiled in naval battles far from its shores, what would come to be known as the First Barbary War and later become immortalized in the Marine’s hymn.

Despite this fact, our fractious states struggled to come together in support of a unified military force and fought against the development of a proper Navy, instead railing against the threat of “federalism.” Eventually though the younger Abbot would find himself building and serving on the ships that would come to be known as The Six Frigates which would serve as the beginning of our Navy.

Given the fractious times we live in today, and the frequent exhortations to the past as a time of simpleness and honesty, it is worth looking closer at the true nature of our history. Today’s internecine fights and partisanship are not so different in many ways than what gave birth to and fostered our country in its earliest days. That is not to say that it is something to be proud of, instead it is worth reading stories like this that bring our history to life. We can reflect on the lessons with the clarity of 20/20 hindsight and recognize the dangerous paths we once took and avoid them in the future.

Those who do not learn from history are doomed to repeat it, and we are fortunate to have writers like Wood and stories like “Rebels: These Free and Independent States” available to learn from and experience the history in a refreshing and entertaining way.

