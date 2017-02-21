Recent Rutgers offeree Daevon Robinson plays almost every position on the field



The best coached high school teams put their standouts in positions to make plays, which is why you will sometimes find a recruit who plays multiple positions all across the field. One such player is Daevon Robinson, a 6-4, 205-pound athlete from Shawnee (Medford, N.J.), who Rutgers became first to offer, last Friday.

“I got the news from coach (Jafar) Williams. He just told me that basically they want to offer me a scholarship after re-watching my highlights,” Robinson told NJ.com. “It was over the phone, so I was completely expressing my emotions. I was jumping up and down, I was running all around, I was really excited for it. It was just a really great experience.”

Robinson can now rest easy knowing he will get a college education, while in a situation where it would otherwise have been a struggle.

“It felt like a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders because I knew the situation I’m in right now with my family it would be tough for me to go to college without an offer,” he said. “So getting that one off my shoulders and off my mom’s shoulders was a really good feeling for me.”

But how exactly did Robinson’s Rutgers offer come about?

“I re-ordered my highlights. A couple coaches told me that I had some really good plays that coaches would want to see but I had them in the middle of my highlights so no coaches would look at my highlights for that long,” he said. “So after I re-ordered them, they said they re-watched my highlights and they said that really like what they see, and they would like to offer me.”

Due to Robinson’s versatility, the Rutgers staff has yet to decide on a primary position for him.

“They said they don’t know what side of the ball they want to put me on, so we’ll just see,” he said.

But whatever position(s) he ends up at, there is a good chance he will have played it before.

“I play almost every position in high school,” he said. “I mostly play receiver on offense and defensive end on defense, but I move around a lot to help the team out. I also play quarterback, I play tailback, I play tight end. And on defense, I play safety and I play outside linebacker.”

So far, teams have recruited him to four spots.

“I’ve heard teams say they are looking at me as an athletic tight end, big receiver, defensive end, outside linebacker,” he said. “Those are the main positions Ive heard that coaches want me to play.”

So where does Rutgers stand since being the first to offer?

“I feel like Rutgers is a really good program. Big Ten football, great coaches, great people.”

However, the staff could have some local competition as Robinson added an offer on a visit to Temple Monday.

“I really love the Temple atmosphere,” he said. “The coaches have a lot of juice, like they say, they have a lot of swagger. And I like the atmosphere. Inner city, really good program, top-tier defense, top 25 in the country. And it’s a really good program.”

Robinson reveals what will likely be the deciding factors in his recruitment.

“I’m just looking for people that care because right now at my high school, I have people that really care for me,” he said. “That’s what I need, a school that really cares for me, a school that has a good program and a school that can get me to the next level. And (somewhere I can ) get a good education, that’s the No. 1 thing.”

UConn, which Robinson will visit for junior day on Jan. 25, and Maryland, which he is scheduled to visit March 12, appear the next most likely schools to offer.

So far this year, the only schools he’s visited are Rutgers for junior day and Temple.

Hence, he is a ways off from making a decision.

“Probably next year,” he said. “I don’t know maybe after football season I can really sit down and figure out where I’m gonna play college football.”

As of right now, Robinson claims no favorites.

“All the schools I’ve been to are really nice, so I don’t have any favorites right now,” he said.

However, he did admit to Temple making a strong impression early on.

“Temple definitely does stand out,” he said.

