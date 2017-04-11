Redskins' Junior Galette (ex-N.J. H.S. star) arrested, tased in latest off-the-field incident



Junior Galette is in trouble again.

The Redskins linebacker and former standout at Saint Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, N.J. was arrested in Mississippi over the weekend. The reason: Suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct and failure to comply.

Here are the details, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Details of #Redskins pass-rusher Junior Galette’s arrest from this weekend, via Biloxi PD. They used a taser on him. pic.twitter.com/t26njww0vs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 11, 2017

According to a Washington Postconversation with an officer in Biloxi, Miss., Galette was at a spring break event and the incident was relatively minor.

The arrest occurred during Biloxi Black Beach Weekend, a spring break event that drew an estimated 60,000 people. A Biloxi police officer was flagged down about a possible fight in East Biloxi around 10:30 p.m. on Friday night, Rhodes said. The officer allegedly observed Galette assault another man, according to the police report, and Galette ran off when he was approached by the officer. After a brief chase, Galette was tased and arrested for simple assault, but that charge was not filed.



“In the big scheme of things for the weekend, it was a minor incident,” Rhodes said Tuesday morning.



Galette was arrested in 2015 for domestic abuse during his time with the Saints. Charges from that incident were dropped.

In 2013 Galette was allegedly caught on tape hitting a woman with a belt, but his attorney denied that he was actually the man depicted on video.

The Redskins issued a statement on Galette’s latest arrest, per the Washington Post.

“We are aware of the incident. We are gathering information and will refrain from making any further comment,” the Redskins said.

Galette, 29, has missed each of the last two seasons due to Achilles injuries. The former New Orleans Saints star racked up 31.5 sacks and five force fumbles from 2011-2014.

