Regis Philbin breaks silence on why Kelly Ripa doesn't speak to him



We all know about Kelly Ripa and Michael Strahan’s falling-out after ABC announced — without giving Ripa a heads-up — that it would be moving him to “Good Morning America” last year. Now former co-host Regis Philbin reveals that he didn’t leave on good terms with Ripa either.

In an interview earlier this week on “Larry King Now,” Philbin says Ripa was “very offended” when he left show six years ago because “she thought I was leaving because of her,” which, he adds, was not the case. “I was leaving because I was getting older and it was not right for me anymore.”

Philbin, now 85, says he hasn’t kept in touch with Ripa, with whom he worked alongside for 11 years. “Never once did they ask me to go back,” he says.

And there’s been plenty of opportunities — since Strahan left last year, Ripa has been hosting the show with a long string of guest co-hosts, including and ABC seems content to let that ride for the time being.

TheWrap.com just tallied the ratings for all of Ripa’s 63 guest hosts since Strahan’s departure, and topping the list were Jimmy Kimmel (who is probably not leaving his night job), “Empire” star Jussie Smollett, comedian Cedric the Entertainer, Megyn Kelly (who has since hopped from Fox News to NBC), and ABC anchor David Muir.

Published at Thu, 16 Feb 2017 17:58:00 +0000