Regis Philbin to host Ocean City's Mr. Mature American Pageant



OCEAN CITY — Former morning talk show host Regis Philbin will emcee Ocean City’s Mr. Mature America Pageant in April, according to shorenewstoday.com.

City officials made the announcement on Tuesday, the report said.

Philbin, who hosted “Live! with Regis and Kelly” until 2011, will also be the grand marshal in the city’s Doo Dah Parade ahead of the event.

Contestants for the Mr. Mature America Pageant must be 55 and older — and will be judged in talent, interviews, poise, appearance and their ability to answer a question on stage.

The pageant will be held on April 8.

Published at Tue, 14 Feb 2017 20:20:05 +0000