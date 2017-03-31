Relive Patrik Elias' top 10 career moments with the Devils
Relive Patrik Elias' top 10 career moments with the Devils
Relive Patrik Elias' top 10 career moments with the Devils
Updated March 31, 2017
Posted March 31, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
Patrik Elias will officially announce his retirement from the Devils and the NHL on Friday after appearing in 20 seasons. Elias’ storied career was highlighted with memorable goals and assists that helped the Devils win two Stanley Cups and lifted him to the top of the franchise record books. Here are the top 10 moments of Elias’ career, from his first NHL goal, his Stanley Cup-winning assist, his 1,000th career point and more.
10 – Elias’ first NHL goal
Elias scored his first career goal in his sixth NHL game, scoring one of the Devils’ seven goals in a 7-4 win over the Boston Bruins on Dec. 12, 1996. It was the first of 408 Elias scored throughout his career in New Jersey. He scored two goals in the 1996-97 season, but Elias would score at least 13 goals in every other season until his final one in 2015-16.
YouTube
9 – Elias’ record 96-point season
Elias set a career high in goals for a season when he netted 40 during the 2000-01 campaign, making him one of eight Devils to ever hit that mark. He also distributed 56 assists, giving him a team-record 96 points that still stands alone.
YouTube
8 – 23 points in one playoff run
The Devils fell short of defending their Stanley Cup title in the 2001 Finals, but not because of Elias. Elias followed up his team-record 96 points in the regular season with a team-record 23 points in 25 playoff games, posting nine goals and 14 assists.
YouTube
7 – Elias nets 400th goal
The Devils’ record for goals was already in his rearview mirror, but Elias added another milestone when he became the first New Jersey player to hit the 400-goal mark for his career. Elias became the 91st player to hit the 400-goal plateau when he scored 1:23 into the second period during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Feb. 6, 2015.
YouTube
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Fri, 31 Mar 2017 11:30:00 +0000
Related Posts