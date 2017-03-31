Relive Patrik Elias' top 10 career moments with the Devils

10 – Elias’ first NHL goal

Elias scored his first career goal in his sixth NHL game, scoring one of the Devils’ seven goals in a 7-4 win over the Boston Bruins on Dec. 12, 1996. It was the first of 408 Elias scored throughout his career in New Jersey. He scored two goals in the 1996-97 season, but Elias would score at least 13 goals in every other season until his final one in 2015-16.