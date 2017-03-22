Relive the Devils-Rangers brawl, blow-by-blow (PHOTOS)



NEWARK — One check was enough to send the Devils and Rangers into a frenzied brawl late in the second period of the Devils’ 3-2 overtime win on Tuesday.

The fracas started with Rangers defenseman Nick Holden checking Devils forward Miles Wood after Wood passed the puck in front of the Devils’ bench.

The check sent Wood careening into the curved glass connecting the side boards to the boards behind the Devils’ bench. Wood essentially had his body slammed into a wall at full speed.

“I think that’s probably the worst play in hockey, just along the boards there,” Wood said. “It’s a tough spot and I got myself caught in that position.”

WATCH: Devils-Rangers brawl

The sound and speed of the collision were violent, but Wood managed to get to his feet unfazed. Then he turned his attention to Holden.

“If nobody else was going to do it, I was going to do it,” Wood said. “I kind of stood up, made sure I was alright and I was right after him.”

Wood caught up to Holden and began raining blows upon him while other players joined the scuffle.

Devils forward Blake Coleman and Rangers forward Jimmy Vesey — both rookies — traded just as many punches on the far boards, while Devils forward Nick Lappin and Rangers defenseman Brendan Smith needed to be separated before they started a third fight.

Devils defensemen John Moore and Damon Severson swept down to start holding players back and doing damage control.

“That was a weird one. We know the rivalry’s alive and well when that happens,” Severson told NJ Advance Media. “I didn’t fully see the hit, we had some defensemen out there. I came on the ice, next thing I know, Miles isn’t happy with the hit and there ends up being a fight. Any time something like that happens, everyone grabs a partner and you’ve just got to make sure you’re prepared to hold your own.”

Wood on win: That’s the future

Wood, Coleman, Holden and Vesey all received five-minute fighting majors. With just 16 seconds left in the period, Wood, Coleman and Lappin skated off to the locker room together, with the trio of rookies leaving an already loud crowd even more amped.

“It just shows how much they want to be here,” Severson said. “They’ve worked hard to get here and they want to stay here. They’re good players for us, and you can see that more from them.”

Wood hasn’t been a stranger to fighting throughout his first NHL season, and with his fast, physical, bull-in-a-china-shop style, some are going to naturally pop up. Wood has been one of the enforcers for the Devils this season, and the veterans respect the role he’s played.

“Woody’s stood up for a lot of guys in this room, but not too often does he get a chance to stand up for himself,” forward Taylor Hall said. “You love to see a guy do that, take it into his own hands and defend himself. Woody’s a guy who’s played hard for us all year and gives us a lot of energy. I think that play tonight really did, as well.”

Chris Ryan may be reached at cryan@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @ChrisRyan_NJ. Find NJ.com Devils on Facebook.

