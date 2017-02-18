Removed from Taj Mahal, Trump signs up for auction on ebay



ATLANTIC CITY — You can now own a piece of Atlantic City history — for the right price.

Someone is selling the “Trump” that’s been removed from the Taj Mahal casino this week on ebay, according to a report from CBS Philadelphia.

“The signs were procured onsite and are in very good condition, though interior bulbs need replaced,” the seller said on the listing.

The listing stated only the word “Trump” is being sold and not the entire sign. There was no indication as to how many signs were being sold.

There are two bids so far and the auction reached $5,100 as of 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

Work began this week to remove the Trump name off the casino on 17 signs.

Rajeev Dhir may be reached at rdhir@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @googasmammoo. Find NJ.com on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sat, 18 Feb 2017 01:32:37 +0000