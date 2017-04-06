Retired Yankees slugger Alex Rodriugez, Jennifer Lopez talk marriage?



A-Rod and J. Lo? Marriage? Maybe.

Retired Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and pop star Jennifer Lopez have talked about getting hitched, according to a report from US Weekly.

From the report:

“They’ve been talking about the future and, of course marriage has come up,” says the source. “They aren’t making wedding plans, but they have been talking about their lives.”

Also from the report:

“They have a lot in common and the same interests,” says the source. “It’s going well so far. They are both hoping this goes the distance.”

Frazier fires back at Mantle rumor

Rodriguez, 41, and Lopez, 47, have reportedly been dating for months. Rodriguez, who called it quits just four career home runs shy 700 this spring, brought Lopez with him to George M. Steinbrenner Field in March when he was serving as a guest instructor.

It’s unclear how often Rodriguez will be around to help the Yankees during the season. He recently signed a multi-year deal to serve as an analyst for Fox Sports.

“Bringing Alex back was a priority of ours and we are fortunate to have him as a key contributor to our baseball coverage,” said John Entz, Fox Sports President of Production & Executive Producer. “His potential is off the charts and he’s been an incredibly quick learner in the world of television.”

“I’m excited to continue working with the FOX Sports family,” said Rodriguez. “It’ll be great to get back on set with the guys for the regular season and postseason, especially the All-Star Game in my hometown of Miami.”

Brendan Kuty may be reached at bkuty@njadvancemedia.com. Follow him on Twitter @BrendanKutyNJ. Find NJ.com Yankees on Facebook.

