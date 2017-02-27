Reward offered for info on suspicious Howell fire



HOWELL — The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Crime Stoppers program is asking the public for tips regarding a fire that tore through a fence company yard two weeks ago.

A witness called authorities shortly before 1 a.m. Feb 15 and reported that flames could be seen at the Taylor Fence property on Rt. 33. Firefighters from a number of surrounding towns spent several hours battling the blaze, which was fed by a 30-foot pile of wooden fencing material. A firefighter suffered a knee injury.

The fire was deemed suspicious that day.

The prosecutor’s office is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information. Tips can be submitted by calling 800-671-4400 or by texting MONMOUTH and the tip to 274637 (CRIMES). Tipsters remain anonymous.

