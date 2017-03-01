'RHONJ' spinoff 'Manzo'd With Children' kaput after 3 seasons



Looks like we’ve played our last ham game. “Manzo’d With Children,” the light-hearted half-hour look into the lives of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” refugee Caroline Manzo and her family, is ending after three seasons, Manzo announced via Instagram.

The news comes just days after Manzo welcomed her first grandchild — so all is not lost for the Bergen County matriarch.

“We will miss making the show because we had a blast,” she writes in a follow-up post, never indicating whether Bravo pulled the plug or whether the family decided to retire it. “We love you all and will miss the crazy that was our lives!”

Bravo has not yet confirmed the cancellation.

Manzo was an original cast member of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” who left after the fifth season for her spinoff, which followed the Franklin Lakes- and Hoboken-set antics of Mama Bear Manzo, her laconic, cheese-loving husband Al and their three entrepreneurial children Albie, Chris and Lauren, with Lauren’s wedding to longtime boyfriend Vito Scalia capping the second season.

The third season ended with a breast cancer scare for Caroline (her scan was negative) and the news that Lauren and Vito were expecting their first child (they welcomed Marchesa last week).

Meanwhile, taping of the eighth season of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” is rumored to be underway, with “RHONJ” OG Danielle Staub believed to be back in the game. Bravo doesn’t confirm casting until the lead-up to the premiere.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook. Find NJ.com/Entertainment on Facebook, and check out Remote Possibilities, the TV podcast from Vicki Hyman and co-host Erin Medley on iTunes, Stitcher or Spreaker, or listen below or here.

Ep. 68: ‘When We Rise’ is worth watching, but are you?

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Wed, 01 Mar 2017 18:39:00 +0000