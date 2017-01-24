'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga's boutique reopening after clash with business partner



“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Melissa Gorga is reopening her Montclair boutique Envy, less than a month after her former business partner secretly unloaded all the high-merchandise from the store, effectively ending their partnership.

Gorga posted on Instagram that Envy, at 609 Bloomfield Avenue will reopen on Saturday, with the reality star greeting customers from noon to three. “So happy that Envy is all mine,” she writes. “Thank you so much for believing in me.”

A spokeswoman for Gorga says that her former partner Jackie Beard Robinson is no longer on the lease, and that the partnership has been dissolved without litigation.

The website, which had been down since the split in early January, is back up, with the same body-con styles that Gorga favors and that have been staples of Envy.

Gorga and Robinson opened Envy in late 2015, but had clashed (sometimes on camera) over the direction of the boutique.

They had been in talks to end the partnership, but Gorga was blindsided when Robinson, abetted by Kim DePaola, an Allendale boutique owner who also appears on the show, emptied the store without telling her. Robinson and DePaola later sold off the merchandise at DePaola’s Posche boutique, and there had been murmurings that Gorga would not have the capital to reopen.

In what may or may not be a coincidence, DePaola, who rarely resists an opportunity to make a dig at Gorga on social media, posted a notice on Instagram — around the same time as Gorga’s reopening post — about the apparently ongoing “Envy Liquidation Sale” at Posche, with prices starting at $10.

