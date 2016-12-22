'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice moves to reinstate legal malpractice lawsuit



The legal malpractice suit that “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice claims will vindicate her of bankruptcy fraud allegations — if only in the court of public opinion — is back on after being put on hold for much of this year.

Giudice’s lawyers Anthony Rainone and Carlos Cuevas filed papers in Morris County Superior Court Wednesday to reinstate the malpractice lawsuit, which had been dismissed without prejudice earlier this year after her bankruptcy proceedings were unexpectedly reopened.

Don’t expect a quick resolution, though: Rainone says the malpractice case is not likely to go to trial until late 2017 at the earliest.

Giudice, who spent nearly a year in prison after pleading guilty to bankruptcy fraud and conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud, is suing her bankruptcy attorney James Kridel of Clifton for legal malpractice, saying his mistakes led to her federal prosecution and incarceration.

(She also served time for a scheme in which she and her husband Joe used fake paperwork to obtain millions of dollars in mortgage and construction loans in the years before her ultimately unsuccessful 2009 bankruptcy filing. Joe Giudice is currently serving a 41-month sentence.)

Kridel has denied the accusations, calling them absurd.

Kridel also played a significant role in Giudice’s recent return to U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Newark. The trustee representing Giudice’s creditors reopened her bankruptcy case in order to claim any potential winnings in the Kridel lawsuit, though Giudice and the trustee negotiated a settlement in which they would split any award. (Got all that? Wait, there’s more.)

But Kridel opposed the settlement on the grounds that Giudice and her trustee, former adversaries, had a conflict of interest. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Stacey Meisel ruled against Kridel, but Kridel filed a notice this week that he planned to appeal Meisel’s ruling. The appeal is not expected to affect the reinstatement of the legal malpractice lawsuit.

Published at Thu, 22 Dec 2016 17:59:01 +0000