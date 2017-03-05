'RHONJ' star Teresa Giudice's mother Antonia Gorga dead at 66: reports



“Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice‘s mother Antonia Gorga, who appeared occasionally on the show, has died at the age of 66, according to Entertainment Tonight and other media outlets.

Antonia Gorga was admitted to the hospital for pneumonia in December and was never released, according to the ET report. She and her husband, Giacinto, were immigrants from a tiny town in Campania, Italy, who raised Teresa and her younger brother Joe, also a “RHONJ” cast member, in Paterson, stories of which Teresa captured in her bestselling cookbooks and her 2016 memoir “Turning the Tables: From Housewife to Inmate and Back Again.”

Neither Giudice nor Gorga (or Gorga’s wife Melissa, another “RHONJ” star) have yet confirmed the death on their social media accounts. The last photo Giudice posted with her mother was on December 19 and captioned “Mommy I love you so much.”

Giudice’s husband, Joe, lost his father Frank suddenly in June 2014, a few months before the Giudices were both sentenced to prison for bankruptcy fraud and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud. Teresa Giudice served nearly a year in federal prison, and Joe Giudice is currently a year into a 41-month sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix.

In addition to her husband Giacinto and her two children, Antonia Gorga leaves behind seven grandchildren.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook. Find NJ.com/Entertainment on Facebook, and check out Remote Possibilities, the TV podcast from Vicki Hyman and co-host Erin Medley on iTunes, Stitcher or Spreaker, or listen below or here.

Ep. 68: ‘When We Rise’ is worth watching, but are you?

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Sun, 05 Mar 2017 03:20:00 +0000