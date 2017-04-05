Richard Sherman tormenting Jets with Patriots? It could happen, report says



The Seahawks are open to trading star cornerback Richard Sherman. And one of the teams interested in perhaps landing Sherman is none other than the Patriots.

That was the word from the Boston Herald, though the Patriots would first have to trade corner Malcolm Butler (or lose him in restricted free agency) in order for this to happen.

In that case, Sherman would be paired with Stephon Gilmore, a cornerback whom the Patriots signed in free agency this offseason. That could be quite the pairing in New England — and could torment the Jets‘ passing game in 2017.

Sherman, one of the NFL‘s most outspoken players, has two years remaining on his contract. Seattle would create $9.231 million in salary cap space by trading Sherman, with $4.4 million in dead money attached. His 2017 cap hit if he remains in Seattle would be $13.631 million.

Sherman, 29, entered the NFL in 2011. He was a Pro Bowler from 2013-16 and a first-team All-Pro from 2012-14. He has 30 career interceptions. He would be a dynamic addition for a Patriots organization coming off a Super Bowl title.

Implications for Hackenberg of QB pick

The presence of Sherman in the Patriots’ secondary could be an absolute nightmare for Josh McCown or Christian Hackenberg or Bryce Petty (depending on who wins the Jets’ starting quarterback job this offseason). Sherman’s midweek trash-talk sessions would be fun, too.

Obviously, a domino needs to fall, with the departure of former Super Bowl hero Butler, in order for the Sherman-to-Patriots trade to go down. But what a fascinating trade it would be. Unless you’re throwing passing for the Jets, of course.

