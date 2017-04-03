Roger Ailes quickly chops price on Cresskill home: $2M (PHOTOS)



Former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes appears to be looking for a quick sale on his longtime Cresskill home, trimming the price by 11 percent after a mere three weeks on the market.

Ailes, who was forced out of the network he built amid a slew of sexual harassment allegations last year (though he reportedly got a $40 million golden parachute), listed the home March 9 for $2.25 million and cut the price to $1.995 on Friday, according to its Trulia.com listing.

The 76-year-old Ailes and his wife Elizabeth, 56, bought the brick ranch home on an acre of land in 2000 for $1.85 million, shortly before the birth of their only child Zac. The four-bedroom, 3,500-square-foot home, built in 1983, features a sunken living room, frescoed ceilings in the entry hall and dining room, a glass-roofed sunroom, and a lower level walk-out to the pool and park-like backyard. Property taxes are $40,240 a year.

The Cresskill neighborhood is just over the border from ritzy Alpine, and Ailes’ neighbors included comedian Tracy Morgan, who still owns a home there but in 2015 moved to a $13.9 million mansion in Alpine.

Meanwhile, Ailes has also sold off one of his Garrison, N.Y., homes for $825,000 (originally on the market for $1.275 million) and has another home in the same upstate New York compound on the market for $795,000 — close to half its initial listing price of $1.475 million.

Ailes has apparently already moved on, buying a contemporary six-bedroom oceanfront mansion in Palm Springs for $36 million through a trust, according to Variety and other media reports.

Vicki Hyman may be reached at vhyman@njadvancemedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @vickihy or like her on Facebook.

Let’s block ads! (Why?)



Published at Mon, 03 Apr 2017 16:07:00 +0000