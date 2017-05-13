Rolling out the red carpet for 'Chuck' premiere in Bayonne



BAYONNE — Chuck Wepner was given a king’s welcome Friday night.

A VIP event, complete with a private dinner and Hollywood-style red carpet walk was held in the South Cove Commons plaza Friday night for the special Bayonne premiere of Chuck Wepner’s new biopic film “Chuck.”

“This why I love Bayonne,” Wepner said during the VIP dinner at the Otaiko Hibachi & Sushi Lounge, where more than 250 people from the community came out for the private event with “The Bayonne Bleeder.”

Several city officials were also in attendance, including Mayor Jimmy Davis, Councilman Sal Gullace and Councilman-at-Large Juan Perez.

Attendees were treated to dinner and photo opportunity with the Bayonne legend at the restaurant.

And even more people came out for the red carpet at the Frank Theatres in the plaza, where residents got a photo opportunity with Wepner and a ticket for the movie.

“This is for the city of Bayonne,” said Bruce Dillin of Dillin’s Tires — Wepner’s longtime friend and “PR man from Bayonne,” who organized the event.

Dillin had been concocting the idea for a Hollywood-style premiere for several months, according to Joe Chrzanowski, a Bayonne resident who helped organize the event.

Dillin offered special packages for residents, including a $150 ticket for the dinner, red carpet and the movie, and a $50 ticket package for the red carpet walk, a photo with Chuck, and a seat at the Bayonne premiere.

The film is directed by Philippe Falardeau, produced by Mike Tollin and co-written by Jeff Feuerzeig and Jerry Stahl. It stars Liev Schrieber as Wepner and Schrieber’s real-life wife Naomi Watts as Wepner’s wife Linda.

Bayonne’s hometown hero had a 35-14-2 lifetime record in a 14-year career that ended in 1978.

He may have been a state champion, but his greatest fight was a 15-round loss to champion Muhammad Ali in 1976 — the bout that Sylvester Stallone admitted was the inspiration for the “Rocky” franchise.

Dillin said at least 500 people bought tickets for both the private dinner or the red carpet event.

Funds from the special Bayonne premiere will go toward a statue of Wepner to be erected in Stephen R. Gregg Hudson County Park in Bayonne, an endeavor spearheaded by Dillin. Part of the money paid for the movie premiere packages will count as a deposit for an inscription on the statue

Dillin told The Jersey Journal the event has raised more than $35,000.

