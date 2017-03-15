Rookie roundup: Evaluating games of Devils' younger players vs. Flyers

Coach John Hynes on Blandisi:

“Even last year when he was up, he did a nice job in the net front on the power play. Lots of his points last year when he was scoring were on the power play, and they were at the net front on the power play. So he’s done a good job of that. He was in the right position at the right time. When the puck goes to the point, you need your net-front player to be in that front screen and be able to get tips.”