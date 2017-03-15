Rookie roundup: Evaluating games of Devils' younger players vs. Flyers
Rookie roundup: Evaluating games of Devils' younger players vs. Flyers
Rookie roundup: Evaluating games of Devils' younger players vs. Flyers
Updated March 17, 2017
Posted March 17, 2017
By Chris Ryan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com
NEWARK — Here is a breakdown of the performance of each Devils rookie (plus some other younger players not considered rookies) in the team’s 6-2 win over the Flyers on Thursday.
Joseph Blandisi, F
Stats: 1 goal; +1 plus/minus; 15:42 ice time; 1 shot; 2 hits; 4-for-11 on faceoffs
Of note: Blandisi scored his second goal of the season in his 17th game, and he extended his point streak to three straight games. His goal came on the power play and right in front of the net, getting a tip in off a rebound.
Coach John Hynes on Blandisi:
“Even last year when he was up, he did a nice job in the net front on the power play. Lots of his points last year when he was scoring were on the power play, and they were at the net front on the power play. So he’s done a good job of that. He was in the right position at the right time. When the puck goes to the point, you need your net-front player to be in that front screen and be able to get tips.”
NHL.com
Blake Coleman, F
Coleman did not play in Thursday’s game due to an upper body injury. Hynes said Coleman was a little banged up, and he is day-to-day.
Chris Humphreys | USA TODAY Sports
Nick Lappin, F
Stats: -2 plus/minus; 13:30 ice time; 2 shots; 1 hit
Of note: Lappin was on the ice for both Flyers goals, and the winger is still looking for his first point since being recalled by the Devils on March 4. He had seven points in 34 games before being optioned to Albany in January.
Jim McIsaac | Getty Images
Let’s block ads! (Why?)
Published at Fri, 17 Mar 2017 10:00:00 +0000
Related Posts